A 20-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree at Gowings Hill Road, Dondingalong.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident about 8.20pm on Monday, August 7.
The sedan, which had four people inside, is believed to have left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Police say it was raining at the time.
The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle died at the scene.
Three passengers - all males also aged 20 - sustained a range of injuries, including fractures and lacerations.
One of the passengers was trapped for over an hour before he was freed by Macleay Valley SES, NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS crews.
The three passengers were taken to Port Macquarie Hospital for treatment.
They are currently in a stable condition.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash now underway.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.