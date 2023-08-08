The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Driver, 20, killed at Dondingalong near Kempsey; three passengers injured

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:16pm, first published August 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flowers have been left in memory of the young man who died in a car accident at Gowings Hill Road, Dongdingalong. Picture supplied by Macleay Valley SES/ Emily Walker
Flowers have been left in memory of the young man who died in a car accident at Gowings Hill Road, Dongdingalong. Picture supplied by Macleay Valley SES/ Emily Walker

Floral tributes now rest at the foot of a tree on Gowings Hill Road, Dondingalong, which a car carrying four men crashed into on Monday night (August 7).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.