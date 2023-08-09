August 9, 2023: In this week's footy wrap; The Macleay Valley Rangers defeat the Kempsey Saints, while the Hastings League finals begin.
The Macleay Valley Rangers secured a narrow 3-2 victory against the Kempsey Saints on the weekend when they gained a second wind after conceding the first goal in the opening minutes of the game.
Rangers coach Jason Coleman said he was proud the team's resilience in the game.
"The boys kept their structure really well, and we were lucky to walk away with a good result," he said.
While happy to walk away with the result, Coleman said he was looking for more consistency as the finals draw near.
"It's just a game of opportunities and you've got to capitalise on those opportunities when you can," he said. "We need consistency in the 90 minutes of football and throughout the season
"Everyone's doing their job which is good, but we need to be consistently making the most of our opportunities and getting the job done."
While the South West Rocks Marlins fell short of finals, the Hastings League had their first round at Long Flat on the weekend.
The first game featured the elimination semi-final between the Lake Cathie Raiders and the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays.
The Stingrays, with only two reserves, were no match for the full-strength Raiders, going down 42-14. Glen Clarke, Ricky Campbell, and Jake Wheeler scored one each for the Stingrays. Campbell kicked one goal.
The Raiders crossed for seven tries, one each to Kaia Glassie, Tyrone Nelson, Jake Green, Sean Barrett, Cooper Gallagher, Austin Bradley and Ethan Wood, Gallagher kicked two goals and Rhys Nelson kicked five.
The Stingrays still had something to cheer for with Stingrays veteran Dane Gunning running out for his 50th game for the club.
The second game of the day featured the minor semi-final between the Long Flat Dragons and the Beechwood Shamrocks, and the Dragons held out the Shamrocks 18-12.
Damian Wilkinson and John Bird scored for the Shamrocks; Nathan Nicholls kicked two goals. The Dragons' Nathan Graham, George Jones and Travis Harris scored; Ben Stewart kicked three goals.
The major semi-finals will be held at the Kendall showground next week.
The first game will see the Raiders taking on the Shamrocks, while the second game will have the minor premiers, the Kendall Blues, up against the Dragons.
The Macleay Valley Mustangs' winning streak has rolled on for another week after the team delivered a 64-8 thumping to the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks on the weekend.
The Mustangs are currently in third place on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder and are closing in on the Port City Breakers.
The Mustangs play Port Macquarie Sharks and Old Bar Pirates in the next fortnight as they look to keep cement their top-five position and finals berth.
The Mustangs will play the Port Macquarie Sharks at Verge Street Oval at 2.30pm on Sunday, August 13.
Meanwhile, the Macleay Valley Mustangs women's team have overcome a season full of setbacks to become the 2023 North Coast Women's Rugby League minor premiers.
The Mustangs, who struggled to field a team at the start of the season and faced multiple player injuries and adversity throughout the year, manged to secure the minor premiership after defeating Laurieton Hotel Stingrays 10-0 in Kempsey.
They will play the Sawtell Panthers on Sunday for their chance to grab a spot in the grand final.
A gallant defeat against the Port Macquarie Pirates has landed the Kempsey Cannonballs in third place heading into the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division finals.
In a three tries a piece game, it was the boot of Pirate's player Rhys Martin that proved to be the difference, with the Pirates claiming a 22-17 win over Kempsey.
The team will be looking to make amends when they host Grafton in the minor semi-final on Sunday, August 13.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.