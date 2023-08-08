The Macleay Valley Mustangs' winning streak has rolled on for another week after the team delivered a 64-8 thumping to the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks on the weekend.
The Mustangs are currently in third place on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder and are closing in on the Port City Breakers.
The Mustangs play Port Macquarie Sharks and Old Bar Pirates in the next fortnight as they look to keep cement their top-five position and finals berth.
The Mustangs will play the Port Macquarie Sharks at Verge Street Oval at 2.30pm on Sunday, August 13.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.