The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Gallery: Macleay Valley Mustangs thump Forster-Tuncurry Hawks in Group 3 Rugby League

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macleay Valley Mustangs' winning streak has rolled on for another week after the team delivered a 64-8 thumping to the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.