The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

A win for Crescent Head. Council to consider - again - moving its controversial tin shed

By Sue Stephenson and Emily Walker
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Scotton has been just one of many vocal opponents of the tin maintenance shed's location. Pictures by Mardi Borg
Ken Scotton has been just one of many vocal opponents of the tin maintenance shed's location. Pictures by Mardi Borg

A win for Crescent Head is how local Ken Scotton has described Kempsey Shire Council's decision to "consider" moving a much maligned maintenance shed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.