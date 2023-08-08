A win for Crescent Head is how local Ken Scotton has described Kempsey Shire Council's decision to "consider" moving a much maligned maintenance shed.
The tin shed was built at the Crescent Head Holiday Park, with minimal public consultation.
It currently blocks both views and a public walkway and has sparked protests and heated discussions within council and the community.
At their recent ordinary meeting, Kempsey Shire councillors agreed only to lower the roof of the shed.
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, August 8, council said an "alternative location" will be considered again during this month's ordinary meeting.
"My thought is the cost to modify the shed is probably going to be very expensive," Mr Scotton told the Macleay Argus in response to council's statement.
"I think that the residents put up a good enough argument. It was really good to see the whole village pull together for this cause.
"It's a good win for Crescent Head, both for the residents and the holiday makers."
Council says it has worked with the shed builder, planning consultants and park managers to explore alternative options and will put these to councillors next Tuesday, August 15.
Stephen Mitchell, Director of Corporate and Commercial, said that since the July meeting council staff had considered the feedback in the wider context of the park's scheduled upgrades and "has prepared a more detailed report" for councillors.
"The report addresses the visual, practical, and financial impacts of the shed and other future changes planned at the Crescent Head Holiday Park."
"Among the five recommendations within the report, is a suggestion the shed be moved southwest of its current location.
"This proposed location is set below the street and tucked in behind trees, minimising its impact on the outlook."
Mayor of Kempsey Shire Council Leo Hauville, said the concerns of Crescent Head residents had not gone unnoticed.
"Council has apologised for some decisions and committed to improving consultation," he said.
Council's statement also said the proposed alternative location would result in the loss of some powered campsites and, as a result, may reduce park revenue.
However, future accommodation improvements could be considered to offset these losses.
The report will also provide details of the upcoming accommodation changes, including the construction of safari tents and the replacement of cabins that have reached the end of their usable lifespan.
These projects are scheduled to commence in 2024.
"Our holiday parks generate significant income that we reinvest into council-managed reserves to benefit both the community and visitors to our areas," Mr Mitchell said.
Should councillors agree to the recommendations as proposed in the report, the adopted Crescent Head Holiday Park Concept Plan from April 2021 will be amended and publicly exhibited.
