Car fires and trespasses; Kempsey police wrap | August 8

By Emily Walker
August 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Police attended to two cars on fire at Crescent Head this week | July 27
A number of car fires and an intruder in a bottle shop has kept Kempsey police busy this week.

