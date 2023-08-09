A number of car fires and an intruder in a bottle shop has kept Kempsey police busy this week.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss what officers have been up to in the week ending August 8.
Police attended to two cars on fire near the Crescent Head Country Club on Rankine Street around 4am on Sunday, August 6.
Two cars, which were completely damaged by the fire, were an allegedly stolen Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Dualis.
The fires were later extinguished and no persons were harmed.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the fire and the stolen vehicles is encouraged to come forward.
Officers were called to a South West Rocks bottle shop after a man trespassed the store with a knife.
A 57-year-old South West Rocks Man entered the bottle shop and threatened to stab one of the employees with a knife around 1.25pm on Sunday, August 6.
The man had previously been banned from the store.
He later left the scene but police were able to track him down a short while later on Gregory Street, South West Rocks where he was arrested and found to be in possession of cannabis.
He was charged with two counts of intimidation, two counts of trespassing, offensive conduct, possessing a prohibited drug and armed with intent.
He appeared in Kempsey Local Court on Monday, August 7 and pled guilty to the seven charges.
He was given a two year community corrections order.
Emergency services were called to a vehicle fire at Shannon Close, South Kempsey at 2.15am on Tuesday, August 8.
A car, believed to be a black Ford Falcon Station Wagon had caught alight.
It is unknown how the fire started but Fire and Rescue crews were able to extinguish the blaze.
No persons were injured from the incident.
Anyone with further information should contact police.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
