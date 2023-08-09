A property responsible for contributing up to $200,000 to the local community is up for sale, with the three units to head to auction later next month.
The iconic Sussman House located on 2 Gowing Street, Crescent Head was donated by late businessman Eric Sussman in 2009.
As a result, the Sussman Foundation was created with the Kempsey, Kempsey West and South West Rocks Rotary Clubs as the trustees.
But trustee spokesperson and Kempsey Rotary Club member Tania Powick said it was time for the next stage of the charitable Foundation.
"We're all volunteers and it's very difficult to have the time to devote to property management," she said.
"Basically we thought it was time there to move it on to someone who can give it a bit of love and bring it up to that level that is deserves to be at because it's a great property in a great position."
The property, which comes with two units already occupied, is within walking distance to the beach, the Country Club, golf club and the main streets of Crescent Head.
But profits of the sale will be going back to the Sussman Foundation trustees who will distribute the money to various charities and causes in the Macleay Valley.
Elders Crescent Head team leader Nathan Wilson who is the agent selling the iconic real estate said it was an absolute honour to be part of this amazing sale.
"Our team is committed to working as hard as possible for a great result for such a good cause," he said.
"So whoever is the lucky new owner can be rest assured they've done their good deed for the year."
The property is schedule to go to auction at 1.30pm on September 2.
"At this stage interested has been really strong," Mr Wilson said
"And with the uniqueness of this sale and its rarity, it's going to be sold."
For Ms Powick, it's a bittersweet moment.
Over the years she's seen the funds from the Sussman Foundation go towards the local PCYC, surf clubs, riding of the disabled, Little Blue Dinosaur road safety foundation and event including the national Science and Engineering Challenge.
She said that the property has been a great asset to be able to support these organisations and events.
"There's just so many great organisations that we've been about to support over the years and that's what the [foundation] really represents to me...that support rather than the property itself," she said.
"For me, it's more about the foundation and what's the best thing for the foundation."
"I'm happy that the sale proceeds will continue to do good things in the Macleay Valley."
Ms Powick said that Elders Crescent Head has been great as well as local organisations including Macleay Valley Pressure Cleaning and New Image Tree & Property Service who have donated their time to help prepare the property.
"We've had some really lovely support," she said.
