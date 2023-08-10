It's all smiles for the Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Service (ACMS) who recently received accreditation for its dental sector.
Accreditation is a voluntary action taken by dental practices to show they are meeting national standards.
In order to receive this achievement, the practice needed to meet the first six National Safety and Quality Health Service Standards, complete extensive paperwork, and be assessed by an independent accreditation agency.
Durri ACMS dental therapist Jonine Gilmour said that the accreditation came about because the medical service's dental sector wanted to meet the national standards for quality care.
"Durri ACMS' local services were going through accreditation for the general practitioners so we jumped on the tail end of that," she said.
"We wanted to be accredited as a dental service to provide dental care to the community."
The Kempsey-based medical service completed the accreditation earlier this year after contacting an accrediting organisation ADAA Australia Pty Ltd.
"We had to show that we were doing things as per the regulations and guidelines," Durri ACMS Senior dental officer Roshan Abraham said.
"It is an indication of how well we are with following the regulations and guidelines that the Dental Board of Australia has set for practices."
The local dental service had to show how it was meeting national standards for areas such as infection control, quality control and service delivery.
In addition to proving that Durri ACMS' dental sector is meeting national standards, the accreditation has opened up further learning opportunities for upcoming dental assistants.
"We've incorporated the University of Sydney's bachelor of oral health students to come up and do their placement here," Ms Gilmour said.
"New students come up here and do a rotation so they're bringing new skills to us."
Durri ACMS is in a particularly unique situation as an Aboriginal medical service with dental accreditation.
"What we can offer this is not there in other practices is we see everyone who has Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander heritage and we treat them for free," Mr Abraham said.
"We also provide culturally sensitive and appropriate services for them."
The dental service is accredited from April 19, 2023 to April 18, 2026.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.