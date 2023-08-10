Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Ant Cowan will miss the rest of the season after he received a seven game suspension from the Group 3 Rugby League judiciary on August 9.
Cowan and Wingham backrower Joel Kleindienst were dismissed by referee Landon Blissett at Wingham on July 30 following an incident early in the second half of the game, eventually won 28-22 by Macleay.
Kleindienst received a 12 game suspension for an intentional head high tackle. Cowan was charged with running in to become involved in a fight and striking.
The Mustangs are currently third on the ladder and assured of a finals berth. However, the suspension rules Cowan out for the remainder of the season.
The Macleay Valley Mustangs play the Port Macquarie Sharks at Verge Street Oval on Sunday, August 13.
It's not yet known if the Mustangs will appeal the suspension.
