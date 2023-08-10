The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Ant Cowan suspended for seven games by Group 3 judiciary

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Valley Mustangs captain-coach Ant Cowan has been suspended for seven weeks by the rugby league judiciary. Picture by Scott Calvin
Macleay Valley Mustangs captain-coach Ant Cowan has been suspended for seven weeks by the rugby league judiciary. Picture by Scott Calvin

Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Ant Cowan will miss the rest of the season after he received a seven game suspension from the Group 3 Rugby League judiciary on August 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.