Four-year-old Stella Noble has starred in her first major horse-riding event after coming runner-up in the Northern NSW Hack championship.
The Macksville local, who competed with her five-year-old horse, Tiggy, was the youngest competitor in the tiny tots class.
Stella's impressive performance at the show has now qualified her for the Grand National which will be held early next year.
Stella's mum, Amanda Noble, said she was surprised to see Stella had taken the runner-up title.
"It was a bit of a surprise," she said. "It was her first big competition, and to do it on such a young horse is amazing.
"She is too young to really understand the achievement, but she got handed a fluffy unicorn and she thought that was the best thing ever."
Amanda said Stella had been riding ever since she received her first pony when she was 18-months-old.
"She was technically riding before she could talk," she said. "Even her rocking horse at home, she'd go mad for it... it's obviously in her blood."
Amanda is no stranger to the show ring, having qualified horses in events since 2016.
Amanda said she was proud to be showing Stella the ropes.
"You can't push a kid at that age... it's clear that it's just something she enjoys doing.
"She been quite impressive already, so I can't imagine what she will be like in five years time."
Stella trains with Lisa Crotty once a week through the Lisa Crotty Riding Academy.
Crotty said she has been a great student.
"She listens really well, and she's been growing in confidence in the last couple of months," she said. "Just this term, she has been improving in leaps and bounds."
Crotty said it took a lot of skill to be riding at a young age.
"There's a lot of things for a four-year-old to think about, but she's amazing," she said. "She's a really good student and has a great attitude and tries really hard all the time.
"She's gradually learnt from me leading her... to then becoming independent and being able to coordinate the hands to steer and the legs to kick.
"She's got a bright future ahead of her."
