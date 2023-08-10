EDITOR: One of the most significant privileges of living in a democracy is the right to hold and express an opinion, as long as it does not cause personal or reputational harm. That right carries an obligation to respect the opinions of others.
As journalists, we have an additional obligation. It is to share the facts you need to know to make an informed decision, and to publish a diversity of views, not just those of a vocal few.
Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News journalists Emily Walker, Ruby Pascoe and Lisa Tisdell, have interviewed members of our Indigenous communities in Kempsey and Port Macquarie about their views on the Voice to Parliament and how they intend to vote in the referendum.
As would be expected, views were mixed. But one common theme did emerge. It was to encourage those heading to the polls to be informed before casting their vote.
All Australians will head to the polls later this year, on a date yet to be announced, to either vote yes or no to having an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, also known as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament or the Voice, is a proposed Australian federal advisory body comprising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who would represent the views of Indigenous communities.
There is only one question to be put to Australians in the referendum. It is:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
The best place to start learning about the Voice to Parliament and what it truly means, is the government's website voice.gov.au.
Yuin woman Louise Wells said she absolutely knows what she will be voting in the referendum.
"Most definitely yes," she said.
"I've got enough information for it now."
Ms Wells said she felt that the Voice was a step forward.
"We need to make that step because I feel we'll be going backwards. If it's embedded in the Constitution, consecutive governments can't change it and that's been the problem all along."
Ms Wells described the Voice referendum as a start.
"We need to step forward, we need something to happen," she said.
"It's been coming for years."
Aunty Cheryl Davis from Dunghutti country said that she thought the Voice was tokenistic.
"At the moment, my vote is no," she said.
Ms Davis said that she would like the policy of the Voice to have an Indigenous representative for each state.
"Because one person cannot speak for all of us. You can't have Western Australia speaking for NSW and vice versa.
"And not only that, it [would] give us across the board a fair chance of representation - of fair representation."
Dunghutti woman Aunty Alison Martin said she hadn't decided what she will be voting in the upcoming referendum.
She said there needs to be further discussions on the Voice to Parliament.
"And this is what the lay of the referendum is going to be," she said.
"Because people really don't understand or know the ramifications of the vote yet."
Aunty Alison said that there needs to be a better understanding of what the Voice is.
"What is the role and what they're (the representatives) are allowed to have input into."
Dunghutti Elder Uncle Bob Smith said he will be doing more research before deciding his vote.
"I haven't heard all the arguments for and against," he said.
"On the surface it seems to be a positive thing but then you don't know all the intricacies.
"Even amongst our own people, there are different viewpoints."
He remembered the previous and current legal fights that Indigenous Australians have had over the years.
"We currently have no formal recognition in our Constitution, yet we have been here for 60,000 years," he said.
He also mentioned that the Dunghutti people made the first successful mainland native title claim.
"This valley also has pockets of hurt and so on through massacres, mainly up river," he said.
"It's a very special place for Dunghutti people and we love this country that we walk on every day."
Uncle Bob Mumbler said that there needs to be more information on the Voice to Parliament.
He also wanted clarification on whether the Voice would impact custodial or common law.
"I want to know how much is going to be there for our people," he said.
Uncle Bob was critical of the current Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney.
"They're there for a purpose but they're not getting out here," he said.
"This is the grassroots here."
Proud Kamilaroi man and Port Macquarie local Corey Tutt OAM said there is still hatred and divide within the community towards First Nations People.
"I think the amount of hatred that the Voice to Parliament has churned up is really disappointing," he said.
"I've had people approach me on the street and tell me that they're not voting for the Voice. This can be quite traumatising.
"The comments online have been really disgusting around Aboriginal affairs and I think there's still a lack of understanding from the Australian public about how colonisation still affects Aboriginal people."
Mr Tutt said having a Voice to Parliament will be a step forward.
"I understand why we're having the referendum, but I think it should just be a thing," he said.
"I will be voting yes because it will be better than what we have now. My grandfather didn't get the opportunity to vote, he wasn't even considered a human, and I think he would have voted yes."
Mr Tutt said he believes there will be some difficulties no matter which way the vote goes.
"I think we're damned if we do and damned if we don't," he said.
"If it does go through then we have to ensure that the policies in place can't be corrupted and if we vote no and it doesn't go through it tells every single Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person where they really stand in Australia.
"It will mean we're at the bottom."
Mr Tutt said he believes Indigenous children deserve to have a future where Australians don't see race and colour.
"Everyone should be equal and to have this opportunity to vote in this referendum is more than past generations got," he said.
Kristal Kinsela, a Jawoyn and Wiradjuri woman, encourages people to do their homework ahead of the Voice referendum.
"Make an informed vote, because we live in a democratic country and my people have had to fight for the right to vote, and so you should take your vote seriously," she said.
Ms Kinsela was part of the National Co-Design Group, announced in early 2020 and tasked with developing options and models for a national Indigenous voice.
She asks voters to think about two points.
"The constitution of this country does not reflect or recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the first people of this country and that needs to change," Ms Kinsela said.
"The second point is [the question of] do you think Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people deserve to have a voice on matters that affect their affairs."
The Voice would be an independent and permanent advisory body on matters that affect the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"I think a voice is a good thing for my people and I will be voting yes, and I ask all Australians, don't go to the polls thinking you don't know," Ms Kinsela said.
