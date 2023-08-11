The Macleay Argus
Melville High students join finalists at National Indigenous Music Awards

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 12 2023 - 10:42pm, first published August 11 2023 - 3:00pm
The students representing Melville High School proudly wear their 'artist' lanyards at the NIMAs in Darwin. Picture, MHS
A lucky group of six students from Melville High School have rubbed shoulders with industry VIPs at the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) in Darwin on Saturday, August 12.

