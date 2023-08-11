A lucky group of six students from Melville High School have rubbed shoulders with industry VIPs at the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) in Darwin on Saturday, August 12.
The students from Years 9, 10 and 12, were part of a bigger group from the school involved in writing and recording the song There's Still Hope in collaboration with Desert Pea Media last year.
The song and accompanying film clip were nominated in the Community Clip of the Year category at the 2023 NIMAs.
They didn't win on the night but to be among the finalists is a massive achievement.
Year 12 students Teneisha Triplett and Sky Dickson, Year 10 students Latarnie Kennedy, Amalie Iliffe and Shanoma Campbell-Cook and Year 9 student Shaylah Thompson left for Darwin on Friday, August 11.
Year 10 student Latarnie Kennedy said she jumped at the chance to be involved in the project after she had previously worked on a similar project with her brother.
"When I found out Desert Pea Media was coming back, I knew I had to sign up for it again," she said.
The project included the group of students working with local Elders from the community and listening to their stories before working with the crew from Desert Pea Media to write and record the song.
"Putting the song together with all of the Elders was amazing and the inspiration was incredible," Latarnie said.
The students were able to learn about the past through the stories of Elders and said it was a great bonding experience.
Principal Andrew Ryder said he wanted the school to be involved in the project to drive community and school engagement.
"I had worked with Desert Pea Media before at a previous school and wanted a project for these students to get involved in," he said.
A group of about 20 students from years 7 to 12 were involved in the process.
"The students recorded the song with Desert Pea Media and filmed the film clip last year, with the song being launched earlier this year," Mr Ryder said.
He said the school community is "immensely proud" to be nominated and acknowledged at the awards.
The group of six students travelling to Darwin for the awards said they hope the song can be an inspiration for the community to be proud and stand tall.
"The whole process has been amazing and we're all really excited to represent Kempsey and our school," Latarnie said.
