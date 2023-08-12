Gallery: Mid North Coast community celebrates India's Independence Day

From spicy food, to beating drums and colourful dance, Port Macquarie was abuzz with the tastes, sounds and spirit of South Asia as the Mid North Coast community marked 76 years of Indian independence.
The Mid North Coast Indian Association (MNCIA), which was recently incorporated, hosted the local Independence Day event at St Joseph's Regional College, Port Macquarie, on August 12.
The association's first president Mr Akshay Panchal said it is a non-for-profit organisation for the Indian immigrants in the Mid North Coast area that is designed to support the community "in every way possible".
The event featured dozens of performances and the singing of both the Australian and Indian national anthems.
India's Independence Day is held on August 15 every year and serves as a powerful reminder of the nation's liberation from British colonial rule after nearly two centuries.
MNCIA secretary Dr Phani Prakhya, a dentist who has lived and worked in Kempsey for more than 10 years, helped create the event as a way of keeping traditions alive for migrants in the regional community.
The event was first held in Kempsey in 2019; however, COVID-19 restrictions prevented the event from being held again until 2022.
Now in its third year, Dr Prakhya said the event has grown alongside the local Indian community.
"The idea behind this event was to celebrate Indian Independence Day and make it an Indian delight for locals to enjoy," he said.
"The Indian community has actually grown so much on the Mid North Coast. I remember when I first moved to Kempsey in 2010, we only had a handful of families.
"But, the number of migrants has grown phenomenally since then, and the festival has also grown to include people from Taree, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Coffs Harbour."
Port Macquarie-Hastings deputy mayor Rachel Sheppard attended the event along with Kempsey Shire councillor Arthur Bain and general manager Craig Milburn.
Dr Prakhya said the event was not just for the Indian population, but for the broader community to "taste the spirit" of India.
"This event is for the community to enjoy a taste of something that they might have never tried before," he said.
"We also want to enjoy the feeling of togetherness and spread the culture of India with the local Australians."
Dr Prakhya said the event also serves as a way of teaching their children about the Indian culture and traditional practices.
"We wanted to create an event where our kids can learn about their Indian culture because the kids who are born in Australia don't have that sense of what the Indian culture is like because they are not living in India," he said.
"So, this is a way of making them feel the roots of their mother nation."
