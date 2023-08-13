The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Unmanned runabout found 12 days after accident that injured two South Kempsey men

By Mardi Borg and Sue Stephenson
Updated August 13 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue volunteers have retrieved the boat struck by a rogue wave off Queen's Head on August 1, which resulted in two South Kempsey men being seriously injured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.