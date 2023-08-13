The Macleay Argus
It's not just the Matildas: women's footy in the Macleay Valley is also a game changer

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
August 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Minor premiers, Macleay Valley Mustangs Women's Rugby League
Updated, August 13: If there's one thing the Matildas have brought to light during their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign in Australia, it's that the rise in women's sport has been, quite simply, a game changer.

