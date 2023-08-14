The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Mustangs book spot in North Coast Women's Rugby League grand final

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated August 14 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 2:00pm
The Macleay Valley Mustangs have booked their spot in the North Coast Women's Rugby League grand final after a gutsy 18-10 win over the Sawtell Panthers.

