The Macleay Valley Mustangs have booked their spot in the North Coast Women's Rugby League grand final after a gutsy 18-10 win over the Sawtell Panthers.
After the Mustangs claimed the first try in the major semi-final, the Panthers bounced back with a try of their own to take the score to 6-4 in favour of the Mustangs at halftime.
The Panthers picked up where they left off in the second half, scoring a converted try to take the lead for the first time in the game.
The Mustangs were able to get some much-needed field position after that and crashed over the line to close the margin to 10-all.
After that, it was all one-way traffic for the Mustangs who crossed over for another two tries to come away with a 18-10 victory.
"It was everything that I imagined the game to be in terms of the intensity of the clash," Mustangs captain-coach Simone Smith said.
"I think we probably let ourselves down in some areas which I think let Sawtell back into the game.
"If you give Sawtell the ball in good parts of the field, they can make it hurt. A lot of the tries they scored, I think it was from us inviting them back into the game with our mistakes."
Smith said she was proud the team's resilience after conceding the first try in the second half.
"What I love about our team is that they keep their heads high in times of adversity and that showed when we were down by four in the second half," she said. "Our girls stayed strong and had a really good attitude.
"It was against all odds that we won, but it really showed our resilience and our attitude."
The Mustangs now have the week off as the Panthers prepare for their game against the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays that will decide the remaining spot in the grand final.
Smith said the focus will be on the team not getting ahead of themselves as they look to secure back-to-back premierships.
"I think the girls are very deserving of having a week off now, and hopefully we can stay focused for the grand final in two weeks," she said.
"This week will be just about making sure we have the right mindset when it comes to the grand final.
"I want them to reflect on this season and how far we have come, but it's also about balancing that with the thought that's it's not over yet.
"We love the idea of going back to back, but we don't want to make it a theme this week because I don't want to add to the pressure that we already have.
"It's definitely not a motivation for us; it's a new team and a new year, so the focus is just about making sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to win the game and the premiership."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.