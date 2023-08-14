The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Roads

Traffic alert: changes on Kempsey Bridge on August 17

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 14 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The planned work area on Kempsey Bridge
The planned work area on Kempsey Bridge

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on Lord Street, to install load testing equipment on Kempsey Bridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.