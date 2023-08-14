Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on Lord Street, to install load testing equipment on Kempsey Bridge.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am on Thursday, August 17/
It is expected to be completed in one night, weather permitting.
Single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during this work.
Intermittent stoppages will be required and motorists should allow for delays of up to 10 minutes.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.