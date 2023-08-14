The Kempsey Cannonballs' season has come to an end following a narrow 10-16 defeat to Grafton Redmen in an injury-interrupted Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division minor semi-final.
"The game was played in difficult circumstances; a Grafton player broke his leg about 10 minutes in, so that stopped the game for about 50 minutes," Kempsey Cannonballs coach Jared Fuller said.
"In the end, they had to reduce the game to 25-minute halves, and that didn't suit us or our playing style.
"Our thoughts are with the Grafton player who suffered the broken leg, we wish him a speedy recovery."
The Cannonballs were quick to score first after the resumption of play to lead five-nil. However, Grafton had the majority of possession after that to rack up a 16-10 lead at fulltime.
While the game, held in Crescent Head on August 13, was played in unusual circumstances, Fuller said it couldn't be used as an excuse for their loss.
"Having the game reduced to fifty minutes was not ideal, but at the same time both teams were playing within the same timeframe, so we can't really use that as an excuse," he said.
"Grafton had to deal with the exact same thing as us and they dealt with it better."
Fuller said the game came down to ball control in the end.
"We defended well, but unfortunately we coughed up the ball too many times," he said.
"Corey Gale was phenomenal and just so dangerous for us yesterday. We had opportunities to post points off the back of his efforts, but we just couldn't quite make it stick.
"He was just outstanding in a beaten side."
Fuller said it was a disappointing way to end the season after a competitive run into the finals saw the team placed third on the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division ladder.
"It's really gutting at the moment, but we just have to pick ourselves up and move forward," he said.
"We have a really young team and we are certainly really proud of the efforts of our guys this year. We can't fault anyone's attitude and commitment.
"Unfortunately, our season ends a couple of weeks earlier than we hoped it would."
Fuller said the team will be looking to "recharge the batteries" as they now focus on building towards their 2024 season campaign.
"We're pretty down, and I think we just need a few weeks to forget about it, move on and recharge the batteries and start making some plans about what next year looks like."
The Kempsey Cannonballs Club still has a strong finals campaign in the reserve grade, under-18s and under-14s after each team secured victories in Crescent Head on the weekend.
"It was a big day of hosting the finals, and luckily we still had some great success stories," Fuller said. "A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped out on the day.
"Our president Lance Byrne did a phenomenal amount of work getting everything organised."
The teams will now play in Port Macquarie next week in the hopes of booking their spot in the grand final.
