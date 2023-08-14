The Macleay Argus
Group 3 rugby league cliffhanger: it all comes to the final round

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 15 2023 - 4:00am
The Mustangs and Sharks, who met in Kempsey on Sunday August 13, are both eyeing a finals berth. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
The Mustangs will be hoping for a win over Old Bar this weekend, (August 19) to lock in a spot in the Group Three Rugby League finals this year.

