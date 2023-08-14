Kempsey has joined cities and towns across the country in opening up live sites for the Matildas historic World Cup semi-final clash against England on Wednesday night, August 16.
Apart from the many pubs and clubs sure to be screening the game live, the Macleay Argus will update this post with any family-friendly locations we hear about.
Majestic Cinemas CEO Kieran Dell made the call on Monday night to turn the Kempsey and Port Macquarie cinemas into family-friendly live sites on Wednesday night.
Screenings of the match will be LIVE and free.
CEO Kieren Dell said he was "overjoyed" to play a part in what is "sure [to] be a thrilling game".
"Who wouldn't want to watch the team make history," he said in a statement.
Doors will open at 7.30pm in time for the 8pm kick off.
Bookings are recommended through the box office or by going to majesticcinemas.com.au.
