Fifa World Cup

Family-friendly live site in Kempsey to watch the Matildas vs England

By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 15 2023 - 12:51am, first published 12:41am
Looking for a live site? Inset picture by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
Kempsey has joined cities and towns across the country in opening up live sites for the Matildas historic World Cup semi-final clash against England on Wednesday night, August 16.

