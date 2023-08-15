A Kempsey man was due to face court after police allegedly found firearms, ammunition and drugs during a car stop in Port Macquarie overnight.
About 12.40am on August 15, officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District were patrolling the Port Macquarie area when they stopped a Nissan Pulsar on Clifton Drive.
The officers spoke to the driver - a 29-year-old woman - and her 39-year-old male passenger before searching the vehicle.
It is alleged they found and seized a firearm, ammunition, cutting implements, and an amount of methamphetamine, cannabis, steroids, and unknown tablets.
The passenger was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with:
The man was refused bail and was due to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on August 15.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
