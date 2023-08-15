The Macleay Argus
Police seize gun, ammo and drugs allegedly found in car; Kempsey man charged

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 2:16pm
Police have allegedly found weapons, ammunition and drugs during a car stop in Port Macquarie Picture: file
A Kempsey man was due to face court after police allegedly found firearms, ammunition and drugs during a car stop in Port Macquarie overnight.

