August 15, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Macleay Valley Rangers claimed a blitzing win over Camden Haven, while the Kempsey Saints suffered a bruising loss to Port United in Zone Premier League.
The Macleay Valley Rangers have claimed a comprehensive 5-1 victory over the Camden Haven Redbacks that further cements their top-two spot on the Zone Premier League ladder.
Meanwhile, the Kempsey Saints suffered a bruising 3-1 loss to ladder-leaders, Port United.
The Kempsey Saints will play Port Saints this week, while the Rangers will look to rest up in their bye.
The Kendall Blues are through to the Hastings League grand final after defeating the Long Flat Dragons 32-8 in the major semi-final at the Kendall Showground.
Travis Harris and Corey McFarlane scored for the Dragons, while Kade Rousell had a blinder for the Blues crossing for four tries. Jack Mansfield and Tamati Wigman scored one try each, while Alex Pearce kicked four goals.
The Blues now are straight into the grand final and will host the event in two week's time on August 26.
With the last spot in the grand final still up for grabs, the Dragons are getting ready face the Beechwood Shamrocks who claimed a narrow 26-22 victory over the Lake Cathie Raiders in the elimination final.
The game was close all the way through with the Raiders crossing for four tries. Tommy Barker, Kaia Glassie, Logan Nosworthy and Rhys Nelson scored one try each while Nelson kicked three goals.
The Shammrocks scored five tries, with Harrison Grove, John Bird, Harry Hanley each claiming one try each and Brady Taylor crossing for two.
The Kempsey Cannonballs' season has come to an end following a narrow 10-16 defeat to Grafton Redmen in an injury-interrupted Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division minor semi-final.
The Kempsey Cannonballs Club still has a strong finals campaign in the reserve grade, under-18s and under-14s after each team secured victories in Crescent Head on the weekend.
Meanwhile, the Coffs Harbour Snappers downed a resilient Port Macquarie Pirates team 48-45 in a Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division major semi-final that went down to the wire.
The Pirates did everything in their power to execute the perfect game plan in an effort to sail home with the victory and the grand final hosting rights.
However, a penalty goal kicked by Coffs Harbour in extra time proved to be the difference in the end.
The Pirates have to do it the hard way next week when they host the final against Grafton.
If they win that fixture, they will join Coffs Harbour in the grand final on August 26.
After collecting a string of comprehensive wins over the past couple of months, a poor second half proved costly for the Macleay Valley Mustangs who went down 22-14 to the Port Macquarie Sharks in Kempsey on Sunday.
The Mustangs will be looking to bounce back ahead of their clash against the Old Bar Pirates in Old Bar on Saturday, August 19,
IN OTHER NEWS
