The Macleay Argus
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Macleay Valley Rangers triumph, Kempsey Saints fall short: footy wrap | August 12-13

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
August 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's footy wraps features the Macleay Valley Rangers' blitzing win over Camden Haven. File picture by Penny Tamblyn
This week's footy wraps features the Macleay Valley Rangers' blitzing win over Camden Haven. File picture by Penny Tamblyn

August 15, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Macleay Valley Rangers claimed a blitzing win over Camden Haven, while the Kempsey Saints suffered a bruising loss to Port United in Zone Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.