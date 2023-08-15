For Crescent Head Football Club Under-7 players Annika Stevens and Evie Crossman, their first season has been "super exciting".
"When I grow up, I'm going to be in the Matildas," Annika proudly declared on the eve of the Matildas' semi-final clash against England.
"Same!" agreed Evie, who watched the tense quarter-final match against France on her birthday.
Both members of the Stingrays, the girls have been watching the Matildas to spot their favourite players Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler take to the field.
"It's fun to watch them score goals and kick it to each other," Annika said.
Annika's mother Kim Stevens said it's been really good that her daughter's first year of football coincided with the 2023 World Cup.
"It's been really motivating," she said. "It has made her get out there and idolise the players.
"It shows you can do whatever you want to do. You've just got to work hard at it and you can achieve anything."
Not only is it Annika and Evie's first year playing football, it's the club's first season having an Under-7's all-girls team.
Crescent Head Football Club president Benjamin Marks said the club noticed in 2022 that there was a need for an all-girls competition at early ages, to help improve female player engagement, registration and retention.
"A lot of girls don't mind playing with the boys, and some definitely give them a run for their money," he said.
"But there are also girls that stand off the ball due to the boys being a little bit aggressive or hyperactive for them [and] these girls seemed to lose interest as the season progressed.
"As the kids go up in the age grades and more players are required to field a team, it gets hard to retain female numbers to make an all girls team or competition."
The all girls under 7's team has received positive feedback from parents and players, with the club already receiving interest from parents wanting their young girls to participate next season.
But with the current FIFA Women's World Cup taking place, Mr Marks isn't sure how much more "soccer mad" the kids can get.
"100 per cent the kids are absolutely frothing over the Women's World Cup and the Matildas performance in it so far," he said.
"Not just the girls but the boys, women's and men's teams also."
"Without a doubt, I expect the Matilidas performance to have a direct impact on improving the public's interest and passion for the game of football in Australia for all ages and genders."
Players of all ages from the club gathered at Crescent Head Public School to watch the nail-biting quarter-final match against France on Saturday, August 12.
" Definitely one for the history books," Mr Marks said.
"The energy was amazing."
As the semi-finals quickly approach, Mr Marks said it would mean to world to the players to see the Matildas go through to the final.
"Well obviously we hope the Matildas bury England in Wednesday's game," he said.
"We are all already so proud of our Tillies."
