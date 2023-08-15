The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has issued a Biosecurity Emergency Order (28), following confirmation that varroa mite has been detected near Kempsey.
The detection was immediately reported after the beekeeper undertook a mandatory 16-week alcohol wash.
They found two mites, which suggests the parasite was detected at an early level of infestation.
NSW DPI Deputy Incident Controller Dr Shannon Mulholland said the beekeeper followed department advice as soon as they discovered a potential mite.
"We are working with the impacted beekeeper and are focused on tracing and surveillance to understand how the mites arrived at the location," Dr Mulholland said.
"Given the low mite count and existing surveillance and compliance efforts in the Kempsey area, DPI is confident that this detection is not due to natural or environmental spread from existing red zones.
"NSW DPI will immediately begin priority surveillance within five kilometres of the infested premises, as well as of any hives that have moved out of or through this area recently.
"We are also working with local Police, Highway Patrol and the NSW Rural Crime team to monitor hive movements in the area and to enforce compliance with the Control Order movement restrictions."
The new case brings the total number of infected premises to 202 since Varroa mite was first identified at the Port of Newcastle in June 2022.
Based on the information available, NSW DPI continues to believe eradication is technically feasible.
Beekeepers who have hives in the Kempsey area or who have moved hives through the area are reminded to:
Hive locations and alcohol wash results can be reported to NSW DPI by filling out the online forms at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au or by calling the Varroa Emergency Response Hotline on 1800 084 881.
