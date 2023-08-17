A seemingly isolated detection has turned into a far greater threat in Kempsey, with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) confirming it has identified a cluster of varroa mite.
A further two infestations of the honey bee parasite were detected on Thursday, August 18.
DPI Deputy Incident Controller Dr Shannon Mulholland, said it is likely more infested premises will be identified, however low mite counts at the three identified properties suggest the parasite has been detected at an early stage of infestation.
"We have an evolving situation in the Kempsey area, and we don't believe we have yet discovered the main case," Dr Mulholland said.
"This has resulted in NSW DPI issuing a new (upgraded) Biosecurity Emergency Order (29) to lock down hive movements to reduce any further spread."
Varroa mites pose the most serious threat to honey bees worldwide, with the previous exception of Australia.
If left untreated, they will kill any bee hive they infect. According to information provided by the DPI, all feral and untreated bee colonies will eventually die.
The mite's detection in surveillance hives in the Port of Newcastle threatened to cost the industry as much as $70m, which is why the DPI triggered an emergency response.
Many producers have been crippled financially because of the mite's spread.
Member for Oxley Michael Kemp has called for greater government support for local beekeepers and honey producers who have either detected the mite in their hives or are now affected by emergency orders.
Dr Mulholland said the first of the Kempsey detections was through a beekeeper undertaking a mandatory 16-week alcohol wash and reporting suspected mites.
"The second case was discovered as part of surveillance activities [in response].
"Beekeepers in the Kempsey area, and those who have moved hives from the region, are encouraged to immediately conduct an alcohol wash and report the results to NSW DPI.
"Their cooperation and support is allowing NSW DPI and its partners to undertake such a significant biosecurity response.
"By working together, we can eradicate varroa mite and support Australia's $437 million honey industry and $14.2 billion pollination dependent industries."
Hive locations and alcohol wash results can be reported to NSW DPI by filling out the online forms at dpi.nsw.gov.au or by calling the Varroa Emergency Response Hotline on 1800 084 881.
Intensive priority surveillance will continue over the coming days and weeks.
"NSW DPI has already undertaken urgent priority surveillance on over 200 hives in the area, and tracing of hive movements through or from the area or related to the existing IPs is underway," Dr Mulholland said.
"We don't know how long the cluster of mites has been in the area, however, it is clear it's not a result of environmental spread from existing eradication zones, but likely due to human activity.
"We are working with local Police, Highway Patrol and the NSW Rural Crime team to monitor hive movements and to enforce compliance with the Control Order movement restrictions."
For more information on the Varroa Mite emergency response, visit dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.