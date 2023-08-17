The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Kempsey a varroa mite cluster; tracing confirms two more infestations

By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:30pm, first published August 17 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A seemingly isolated detection has turned into a far greater threat in Kempsey, with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) confirming it has identified a cluster of varroa mite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.