UPDATE FRIDAY AUGUST 18:
The fire at Verges Creek has remained contained with internal burning still occurring.
NSW RFS Lower North Coast District Officer Jamie Laws said that condition yesterday eased which is assisting with the suppression of the fire.
"Crews will be on the ground over the coming days whilst we have heightened conditions [today]," he said.
There are no total fire bans however there is a high fire danger rating in place for today.
UPDATE THURSDAY AUGUST 17:
Kempsey Shire Council has announced that Seale Road is now open.
UPDATE WEDNESDAY AUGUST 16:
Fire crews have managed to get the grass fire at Verges Creek under control with water bombing operations due to take place.
The grass fire at Old Station Road, Verges Creek was classified as under control at of 9.20am on Wednesday, August 16.
RFS crews are on the ground controlling the fire from Seale Road, Verges Creek.
A helicopter is due to arrive to assist with water bombing operations.
Part of Seale Road has been closed to the public due to the fire hazard.
Members of the public will be unable to access the road between Verges Creek Road and Belmore River Road.
Kempsey Shire Council will advise when the road is back open for public use and has asked for drivers to follow all road closure signage.
BEFORE WEDNESDAY AUGUST 16:
Fire crews are working to extinguish an out of control grass fire that has been burning for over 15 hours.
Emergency crews received calls of a grass fire at Old Station Road, Verges Creek around 4.30pm, Tuesday August 15.
Rural Fires Service (RFS) crews from Gladstone, Frederickton, Aldavilla and Sancrox attended the fire but were unable to access it straight away as it was on swamp land.
Crews were able to make contact with landholders to make sure there were no threats to their residential assets.
Many landholders started slashing the grass on their own property to help stop the fire from spreading.
The fire continued into the night with residents as far as Kempsey South and Crescent Head spotting the fire from their homes.
NSW RFS Lower North Coast District Officer Jamie Laws said that the fire was estimated to be between 80 to 100 hectares but hasn't had the chance to map it accurately yet.
"We have had a change in conditions overnight," he said.
"With a bit of rain at Crescent Head, some high humidity and moisture in the air, the fire has been self extinguishing."
RFS crews are continuing to work on extinguishing the fire on Wednesday (August 16) morning with the fire currently burning within identified containment lines.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
