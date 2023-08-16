An independent review on the viability of delivering the Macleay Valley Recreation Adventure Park at a reduced scope will be undertaken.
Kempsey Shire Councillors discussed the Adventure Park at the August 15 council meeting.
Councillors moved a motion to delay the final decision of proceeding with a reduced scope facility until the viability assessment is undertaken by The Department of Regional NSW.
The project received $11.28 million in funding from the Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund in 2020.
The Northern Region Planning Panel then approved the Adventure Park's development application (DA) on July 24 2023, however council learnt on July 27 that the request submitted in December last year for extra funding to cover increased costs for the project was unsuccessful.
When discussing the motion at Tuesday's council meeting, councillor Anthony Patterson said the Adventure Park would "bring people here".
"This is us looking to the future and future possibilities," he said.
Councillor Kerri Riddington said the Adventure Park is "aspirational, but a bridge too far".
"We have been told we have been unsuccessful for the funding for the full scope of the project and I can't see how this is the right way to do economic recovery," she said.
Councillor Arthur Bain agreed and said the plans for the Adventure Park do not "gel with the reality of what the community is facing" with economic challenges.
Councillor Alexandra Wyatt said she was concerned with the reduced scope of the project and only being able to deliver part of it.
Cr Rddington added an amendment to delay the final decision on whether council proceeds with the reduced scope facility until after the independent assessment report comes back to council.
"The decision could be taken out of our hands if they (The Department of Regional NSW) deem it not viable," she said.
"We don't need to rush into this."
Councillors also resolved to commence the development application through minimal work required to keep the DA application alive, even if funding for the Adventure Park is withdrawn. This will mean protections are in place to secure the utilities upgrades identified in this project which might enable future airport improvements or increased tourism opportunities.
Mayor Leo Hauville said the independent review will be critical in informing council's final decision on the project's future.
"We look forward to the Department of Regional NSW advising us of their findings on whether a reduced scope facility is viable within the remaining timeframes and budget," he said.
"That review may determine that the project is not viable, in which case the funding will be returned to the government. Alternatively, council will still consider whether to proceed even if the report identifies it is viable from the Government's perspective."
The scaled-down facility would include a hanger with training rooms, a taxiway and apron for skydiving aeroplanes, a specially designed swoop pond and the necessary pathways, carpark and utilities that may allow for future expansion.
The rock-climbing wall, café and accommodation services would not be constructed as part of a scaled-down facility.
