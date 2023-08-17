Kempsey Shire Council will hold an on-site meeting to discuss the controversial maintenance shed installed at the Crescent Head Holiday Park.
Councillors discussed the shed at the council meeting on August 16.
A further report will be brought back to the September council meeting in relation to the relocation of the shed following the on-site meeting.
The on-site meeting with councillors, council staff and representatives of the Crescent head Ratepayers and Residents Association, Crescent Head Country Club and the Australian Tourist Park Management (ATPM).
Following the resolution at the July Council Meeting, council has continued to investigate options regarding the maintenance shed.
Council staff have prepared a report to councillors addressing the visual, practical, and financial impacts of the shed and other future changes planned at the Crescent Head Holiday Park.
The report recommended moving the shed south-west of its current position to adjacent powered sites, set below the street and tucked in behind trees to minimise its impact on the view.
Councillor Simon Fergusson said council has "listened to concerns" of the community, but that further engagement is needed.
"The community don't want to just be heard, they want to be engaged," he said.
Ken Scotton addressed councillors at the public forum on Monday, August 14 and said there needs to be consultation with the community.
"There was concern in the community following the lack of consultation relating to the initial construction of the maintenance shed," he said.
Mr Scotton said Crescent head Ratepayers and Residents Association members were not in agreement with where council proposed to move the shed.
He said he believes there are better sites that are "more suited" for the shed to be relocated to.
Councillor Alexandra Wyatt agreed that there needs to be more consultation with the community.
Councillor Kerri Riddington also agreed and said she believes council "needs to consult with the community" about how best to move forward with relocating or lowering the height of the shed.
"We need to acknowledge that we didn't get this right and we do need to do more work on this," she said.
Councillor Arthur Bain agreed and said council needs to "sit down with the community and talk about it".
The on-site meeting with council and key stakeholders is scheduled to be held within the next few weeks.
Councillor Anthony Patterson said he believes council is "heading in the right direction for a great outcome".
