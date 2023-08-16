The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Port Macquarie court orders Kempsey man be jailed for online child abuse and weapons offences

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Kempsey area man will spend at least three years in jail for producing child abuse material, and for possessing guns and other weapons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.