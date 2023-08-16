One count of using a carriage service to access child abuse material, contrary to section 474.22(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth);

One count of possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service, contrary to section 474.22A of the Criminal Code 1995 (Cth);

One count of possessing child abuse material, contrary to section 91H(2) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW);

One count of possessing an unauthorised firearm, contrary to section 7A of the Firearms Act 1996 (NSW);

One count of not keeping firearm safely, contrary to section 39 of the Firearms Act 1996 (NSW); and