Police have been responding to a number of car-related offences in Kempsey this week.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss what officers have been up to in the week ending August 16.
A police pursuit through West Kempsey has led to a white Mercedes Benz and Jeep Cherokee stolen from a South West Rocks property being recovered.
Police spotted the stolen vehicles and engaged in a pursuit with the Mercedes Benz at 3.10am on Tuesday, August 15.
Spikes were deployed but the car continued the drive.
The pursuit was terminated but police were able to find and seize the car at Roscoe Turner Street, West Kempsey.
Police were also able to find the Jeep Cherokee at Greenhill at 8am on Tuesday, August 15.
Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicles are encouraged to contact police.
Officers were called to a fire at an abandoned house on West Street, South Kempsey at 6pm on Tuesday, August 15.
Rural Fire Service crews also attended and extinguished the fire at the dilapidated house.
No persons were injured.
Police are investigating an incident at a North Street, West Kempsey property where all four tyres were slashed on a blue Hyundai Accent.
The tyres are believed to be slashed while the car was parked in a driveway between 11pm Sunday, August 13 to 5.30am Monday, August 14.
It is unclear what the tyres have been punctured by.
Police are encouraging people with information regarding the incident to contact police.
Officers were called to a pile of rubbish that was on fire at the intersection of Middleton Street and Vernon Street, South Kempsey around 11.30am on Monday, August 14.
NSW Fire and Rescue also attended and extinguished the fire.
No property was damaged and no persons were injured.
Police pulled over a man driving with a disqualified licence on Lord Street, East Kempsey at 12.40am on Saturday, August 13.
While driving officers noticed a 47-year-old man standing outside of a parked green Daihatsu car and performed a U-turn to speak with him.
By the time they had turned around, the man allegedly had started driving the car with the headlights off.
Police stopped the vehicle and discovered he was a disqualified driver.
The man has been issued a court attendance notice.
Officers attended an incident at North Street, West Kempsey after an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car between 9 to 9.04pm on Friday, August 11.
A 42-year-old woman was travelling at 40 kilometres per hour when the child was struck.
The boy was treated by paramedics and taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with a fractured skull and clavicle.
Police are still investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.
Police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly being in breach of his bail conditions.
Officers were near Keith Moses Crescent, West Kempsey when they allegedly saw the man breaching his bail conditions around 11pm on Tuesday, August 15.
The man allegedly ran from police and threw a machete into bush land as he escaped.
Police were later able to locate and arrest the man near Kempsey Local Court at 12.20am on Wednesday, August 16.
He was refused court and appeared in court the same day.
