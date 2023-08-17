The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Police

Car thefts, accidents and vandals around Kempsey | August 16

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 17 2023 - 10:10pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating an incident where four tyres on a car were slashed | August 16
Police are investigating an incident where four tyres on a car were slashed | August 16

Police have been responding to a number of car-related offences in Kempsey this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.