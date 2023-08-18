Sending money overseas from Australia: Legal information and viable methods

Understand the laws and methods around money transfers to and from Australia, and the best methods to do so at minimum cost and without hassle. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



People who live and work in Australia often have family and friends back home who depend on them for financial support.



Therefore, they need to send a portion of their income back home to provide that support.



Then there are temporary workers from other nations who can only stay and work in Australia until their work visa expires.

If they did not send their savings back home, the saved money would be of little use to them after they go back home.



The following information should help in both understanding the relaxed laws that govern international money transfers to and from Australia, as well as the best methods to do so at minimum cost and without hassle.

Is it always necessary to declare international money transfers to the AUSTRAC?

No, it's not always necessary for people to officially and separately declare all their international transactions to the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC).



For example, if the sender completes an international money transfer from Australia via a reliable online remittance service provider, they won't need to fill up any forms or declare it to the AUSTRAC separately.

In fact, there are virtually no upper limits to how much money a person can send from Australia to another nation electronically, without having to make any official declarations about it.



The same is true for international bank transfers as well.



Unfortunately, banks charge way too much in fees for such transfers to be considered feasible, especially when compared to international money transfer services.

When is it necessary to fill out the cross-border movement of Monetary Instruments Form?

Filling out the Cross-Border Movement of Monetary Instruments (CBMMI) form is an act of officially declaring to the AUSTRAC that an applicable international transfer was either received in or sent out of Australia.



However, submitting the CBMMI form is only necessary when a transfer involves one or more monetary instruments that are collectively worth equal to or more than $10,000.

Note that you must declare the transfer before sending or carrying the monetary instruments out of Australia.



If the money was received in Australia from a foreign nation, the declaration form must be filled and submitted within five days.



Despite the mandatory declaration requirement in all applicable situations, the Australian government currently imposes no upper or lower limit on how much money can be carried, sent to, or received from a foreign nation.

What are Monetary Instruments?

Monetary instruments is a broad term used to describe cash and the various forms of bearer negotiable instruments (BNI).



In this context, the list includes but is not limited to:

Cash

Cheques

Traveller's cheques

Money orders

Postal orders

Bearer bonds

Bills of exchange

Promissory notes

Other than cash, everything else on the list above falls under the broad category of BNI.

