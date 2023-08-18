Veterans were joined by family and friends to commemorate Vietnam Veterans' Day at the Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-Branch.
This year marks 50 years since the Governor-General of Australia issued the proclamation ending our involvement in the conflict.
Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-Branch vice president Darrell Crilley said the anniversary didn't make the day any more significant.
"There have been ceremonies...since 1967," he said.
Mr Crilley spoke at the ceremony outside of the Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-Branch Memorial Hall along with Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville.
Mr Crilley, Mr Hauville and Member for Oxley, Michael Kemp laid wreaths in memory of those who had served.
Refreshments were available after the ceremony.
Earlier this year, the Department of Veterans' Affairs produced a commemorative medallion for every living Vietnam veteran to acknowledge the anniversary.
Mr Crilley who served three tours in Vietnam said that government and public attitudes towards veterans have changed in recent years.
"[It was] very negative," he said.
"If you had short hair those days, you were looked upon as something undesirable."
Mr Crilley's old school mate Milton Dufty was another Kempsey locals who served in Vietnam.
Unfortunately the National Serviceman was killed in the conflict.
When Mr Crilley returned home from serving, he saw Mr Dufty's name hadn't even been put on the war memorial.
"He gave his life to this country," he said.
"So for him not to be recognised for that, that prompted me to join the RSL."
In recent years, Mr Dufty has received the recognition he deservede with a street in East Kempsey named after the local man who gave his life.
The work that Vietnam veterans have championed such as improving veteran's mental health services, was also remembered.
"Thankfully we do treat our veterans a bit better now days," Mr Crilley said.
"There's still a bit of stigma being a veteran.
"We never wanted anyone to be treated like we were."
