The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-branch holds ceremony for Vietnam Veterans' Day

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Veterans were joined by family and friends to commemorate Vietnam Veterans' Day at the Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-Branch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.