Bushfires in winter. That's why we're getting ready

On Thursday, two Macleay Argus reporters, Mardi Borg and Emily Walker, underwent media bushfire training at the Fire Control Centre in Wauchope.
It's an excellent and essential program that allows journalists like us to get close enough to the fires to bring you critical and up-to-date information; but not so close that we become something else our Rural Fire Service crews have to worry about.
Emergency services value our role in getting the right information out to as many people as possible, which is why they provide this sort of training.
Who would have thought that just a day later, grassfires and bushfires would start popping up across the Mid North Coast at such a rapid rate.
It's still winter.
Yes, we know climate change caused by human activity is scientifically proven (don't even try to argue with me on this) but these sorts of days really ram it home.
One look at the Fires Near Me site or app (which is a must for everyone to have) and you'll see those yellow hazard triangles tightly concentrated along our stretch of coast.
They were fanned by strong winds, but it was this drier than normal (or rather, this new normal) winter that gave the fires the fuel to spread so fast.
Australia is still on an El Nino Alert but the Bureau of Meteorology says there's a 70 per cent chance we're in for an El Nino event.
And nothing signals a hot summer ahead more than a photo of a koala desperately looking for water. That's what a reader sent to our ACM colleagues at the Bega District News this week..
We knew another season of bushfires was looking likely, but to see those grassfires spread so quickly that they cut the highway in a flash, sounds a warning to get your bushfire kit ready.
There are sites and apps of course, but also show up to council disaster preparedness days, or check out the Rural Fire Service Survival Plan. It's an excellent resource and compulsory reading for all Australians.
Just ask Mardi and Emily.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, The Macleay Argus
Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus
