Volunteers are doing their bit ahead of the removal of invasive coral trees in a bushland area at South West Rocks.
South West Rocks Community Dune Care volunteers have been marking invasive weed coral trees in a patch of bushland at Buchanan Drive near Back Creek, south of the Catholic church.
South West Rocks Community Dune Care secretary Alan Hill said it is great that Kempsey Shire Council (KSC) senior engineer David Fowler approached the group.
"Together with sustainability officer Mackenzie Johnston, they were keen for us to be involved before they repair the drain and build a footpath around this bushland," he said.
"While they have the machinery there, KSC staff and contractors aim to remove as many coral trees as possible without damaging the important native habitat trees and other native plants here.
"Our role has been for our volunteers to mark the invasive coral trees with tape so council knows which trees to remove."
Mr Hill described this patch of bushland as "very, very weedy".
"But there are some impressive mature habitat trees, native vines and an unusual grove of ferns which are important to preserve," he said.
"After the coral trees are removed, we hope to have bush regeneration contractors treat the various smaller weeds in here like ochna, privet and lantana, plus the vine weeds like madeira, cape ivy and coastal morning glory.
"It's important to get rid of them so the birds and bats don't carry the weed seeds across Back Creek to rainforest areas we've worked for more than 15 years."
After that, volunteers can maintain the site as a resilient patch of bushland and habitat for native animals and birds.
Mr Hill said in the short-term, while the weeds are being removed, this bushland is going to look a mess.
"We do hope that residents will understand that in the longer term, after work by bush regeneration contractors and volunteers, this will be a very significant section of wildlife corridor and habitat," he said.
The next "bitou bash" working bee for South West Rocks Community Dune Care will be on Sunday, August 27 from 8.45am to 1pm at South Smoky Beach.
Local and visiting volunteers will be removing bitou bush seedlings north and south of the 4WD access track, without having too venture far.
Morning tea and BBQ and salad lunch will be provided.
You don't need to know anything about native plants and weeds. Please wear enclosed shoes or boots (not sandals), long pants, long sleeves, sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat and take water.
Gloves, tools and training will be provided.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8.45am on Sunday, August 27 at the South West Rocks Community Dune Care trailer near the 4WD beach access track in South Smoky Campground off Lighthouse Road, Arakoon.
The community volunteer group is dedicated to restoring native bushland and eradicating weeds from public coastal areas.
