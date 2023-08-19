The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

South West Rocks Community Dune Care volunteers mark coral trees for removal

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 19 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Rocks Community Dune Care volunteers mark coral trees with tape. Picture, supplied
South West Rocks Community Dune Care volunteers mark coral trees with tape. Picture, supplied

Volunteers are doing their bit ahead of the removal of invasive coral trees in a bushland area at South West Rocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.