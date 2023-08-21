August 21, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; local junior teams thrive in their codes, while the Macleay Valley Mustangs lose grip of third place ahead of the Group 3 Rugby League finals.
Photographer Penny Tamblyn ventured down to the fields on the weekend to capture the Smithtown Tigers under-16s girl's victory over Orara Valley in the Group 2 Junior Rugby League finals.
Tamblyn also captured the Kempsey Dragons under-14's victory over Sawtell. Both teams will now play in their major semi-final in two weeks time.
In Group 3, the Macleay Valley Mustangs first grade side fell short of victory against the Old Bar Pirates who won 26-16.
The loss has hauled the team back into fourth spot ahead of the finals. The Mustangs will now host the Wingham Tigers in the elimination semi-final on Saturday, August 26.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs under-18's defeated Old Bar 42-22, while the reserve grade came away with a 34-24 victory in Old Bar.
While the Kempsey Cannonballs first grade side is now out of finals, the club had success in their junior sides on the weekend.
The under-18's defeated Hastings Valley Vikings in the qualifying grand final, while the under-14's defeated the Snappers.
Both teams are now getting ready to tackle the grand final.
While the South West Rocks Marlins fell short of a Hastings League finals berth, two teams have now made it to the big decider.
The Beechwood Shamrocks will now meet the Kendall Blues at the Kendall Showground on August 26 for their chance to grab the 2023 Hastings League premiership.
This follows the Shamrocks narrowly defeating the Long Flat Dragons 12-8 in the semi finals in Beechwood.
The Kempsey Saints came away with a 0-0 draw against the Port Saints in Port Macquarie, while the Macleay Valley Rangers had the bye on the weekend.
