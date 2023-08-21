The Macleay Argus
Junior grades shine in finals, Mustangs lose grip of third place | August 19-20

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 21 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 3:00pm
August 21, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; local junior teams thrive in their codes, while the Macleay Valley Mustangs lose grip of third place ahead of the Group 3 Rugby League finals.

