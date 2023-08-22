August 22, 2023: After an average weekend of fishing weather last week, the long-term forecast so far for this coming weekend is looking decent.
Fingers crossed it stays that way and plenty of fish are caught along our beautiful coastline.
I did receive a few reports last week of a few near misses with the annual whale migration, please be careful when heading offshore, especially in the dark.
In the Macleay region, the river is still producing great sized luderick, bream and flathead off the local wharfs and breakwalls.
Off the beaches, there are still plenty of bream active, along with the odd decent flathead.
Tailor have been a little patchy however Gap Beach has been worth a look at first light on either metal lures or pilchards.
Offshore, despite a windy weekend there have still been excellent catches of snapper from most reefs, with both lure anglers and bait enthusiasts enjoying a terrific winter season thus far.
Wider out, kingfish, bar cod and pearl perch are on offer, while those dropping live bait have also been finding good numbers of fish, particularly during evening sessions.
Down south in the Camden Haven during the week, a few local anglers caught some great sized drummer, with Perpendicular Point still holding some nice fish.
A few longtail tuna have also made their presence known for the rock fishing anglers and even for the offshore anglers targeting snapper hooking up on light gear.
Last weekend saw average conditions for offshore fishing, with only a handful of anglers heading out.
Leading up to the full moon we should start to see some snapper action on the inshore reefs, the best bet would be with soft plastics and vibes.
In the Hastings River, luderick have slowed a little in the lower reaches, although the breakwalls are still worth a look with either green weed or sea cabbage.
On the bream front, results have picked up, with Limeburners Creek holding some nice fish. Yabbies and mullet gut have both proven effective.
Flathead numbers remain consistent, with nice fish on offer between Settlement Point and Rawdon Island. Lures and whitebait have both proven effective.
There have been a few reports from the locals that mud crabs are starting to make an appearance in the deeper parts of the river.
Off the rocks, Point Plomer and Queens have given up some above average tailor. While locally, under the Lighthouse has produced a few nice bags.
Bream have been reasonable, with those fishing the dawn sessions enjoying the better results.
This weekend's long-term forecast is looking good for offshore fishing, kingfish numbers are starting to pick up with mid-week anglers catching good numbers of fish to around 10 kilos. Live baits have been the offering of choice.
A few nice snapper also remain active. Lures seem to be consistently accounting for the better class of fish.
