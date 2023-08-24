Isla von Mengersen has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for August.
The 14-year-old local is part of the under-14's Kempsey Cannonballs boys' team who have made the grand final after defeating the Coffs Harbour Snappers on Saturday, August 19.
"It was a tough game," she said. "We were winning throughout the whole game until the last ten minutes when the other team scored a sneaky try to put themselves in front by one point.
"From the kick off... we then scored with three minutes to go."
Isla also plays for the Kempsey Cannonballs under-16's team.
Ball possession is the main focus for Isla, who only started playing rugby union last year.
"My main role is to tackle... and try and go for a strip," she said.
Isla's mum Anna-lee von Mengerson said she lives and breathes rugby union.
"She will play three to four games every weekend if she has to," she said.
Isla has recently been selected to play in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union 7s series where she will compete in the state championships next month.
In June, Isla competed with the Mid North Coast Tomahawks under-14's representative team in the NSW Country Championships.
During the competition, her team came away with the plate award while Isla took out the coaches' player award.
Isla has also started leading cattle in shows and recently competed in the Wingham Beef Week show alongside more than 400 competitors.
During the show, Isla came first in her age group in the paraders competition.
Isla also competed in the Wauchope Show where she placed third in the paraders competition. She also entered a steer in the competition who placed second in his class.
Isla then competed in a Kempsey Show where she came first in her age group in the paraders competition.
