Lions, dragons and bears - oh my!
Crescent Head residents were greeted to a novel sight as Crescent Head Public School students walked down the central business district for their Book Week parade on Tuesday (August 22).
Students and teachers walked through the holiday park before commencing their parade on the green and ended with the children reading to family, friends and staff.
Crescent Head Public School teacher librarian Wendy Vermeulen said that the parade has been taking place at the park for nearly 10 years.
"The idea is that we come to celebrate books and our love of reading and we bring it out to the community," she said.
"It's just a wonderful sharing of books, stories and a love of reading."
Local police, Rural Fire Services and Kempsey Shire Libraries staff were amongst some of the lucky attendees who were read to by students.
But Crescent Head Public School isn't the only Book Week parade taking place with schools across the Macleay Valley dressing up for the occasion.
There were plenty of Where's Wallies to spot and superheroes to see at Kempsey South Public School for their parade on Wednesday (August 23).
Students and teachers at St Joseph's Primary School also got in on the fun with princesses, grannies and wizards taking to the stage.
Kempsey Shire children and youth librarian Melanie Webb said Book Week helps reinforce a love of reading.
"I think Book Week is really important for reminding kids that reading is really fun," she said.
Kempsey Shire Libraries is also running it's annual Book Week competition where students can submit a drawing or short story about a magic seed.
Entries close on Friday, August 25 with the winners announced the following week.
"We've had some amazing entries," Ms Webb said.
"It's really great seeing [kid's] creativity come out."
Ms Vermeulen has also seen students get excited for Book Week.
"It really does encourage people because for about six weeks we're choosing books, we're talking up book characters,"
"You notice a lot more books get borrowed."
