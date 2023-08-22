7 steps to build your bridal ensemble

The wedding dress should make the bride feel confident, beautiful, and, most importantly, like herself. Picture Shutterstock

Many brides dream of a well-thought-out bridal ensemble as part of their perfect wedding day. It's not just about the dress. It's about creating a cohesive look that reflects the bride's personal style, complements her figure, and resonates with the overall theme of the wedding.

Building such an ensemble can seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be. Here are seven steps to guide brides on this exciting journey, ensuring every detail aligns to create a stunning bridal look.

1 Aligning ensemble with wedding theme

The wedding theme provides direction for the entire event. It influences the decor, the music, the food, and yes, the bridal ensemble. The theme sets the tone, whether it's classic elegance, rustic charm, beachside casual, or anything in between. The bridal ensemble should echo this theme, creating a harmonious aesthetic throughout the event.

Consider the venue as part of the theme. A garden wedding in spring calls for a different ensemble compared to a church wedding. A dress that flows gently with the soft spring breeze might not have the same effect in a grand cathedral. Accessories that catch the natural light of the outdoors might be too much under the soft lights of an indoor reception.

Choose elements that complement the surroundings, not just in style but also in practicality. This ensures a harmonious look that feels right at home in its setting.

2 Selecting the ideal wedding dress

The wedding dress is the heart of the bridal ensemble. It sets the tone for all other elements, from the veil to the shoes, the jewellery, and even the bouquet. It's the piece that draws the eye, the centrepiece around which the rest of the ensemble is built. It's not just about looking stunning on its own, but also about how it brings together and enhances the entire ensemble.

When selecting a dress, consider how it will work with the rest of the ensemble. Think about the veil, the accessories, the shoes. Will the neckline work with a beloved piece of jewellery? Will the fabric and colour match the bouquet? The dress should not only suit the bride's personal style and body type but also serve as the unifying element of the bridal ensemble. It should make the bride feel confident, beautiful, and, most importantly, like herself.

3 Choosing a complementary veil

For many, the veil goes beyond being just a bridal accessory. It's a piece that can complement and enhance the wedding dress, adding an extra layer of elegance and sophistication. The right veil can highlight the details of the dress, frame the bride's face, and even enhance the overall silhouette.

When choosing a veil, consider its length and style. A cathedral-length veil can add drama to a formal gown, while a birdcage veil might suit a vintage-inspired dress. The veil should not only match the style of the dress but also feel comfortable and easy to wear. Madame Tulle classic wedding veils and other experienced designers in your area can provide options that will complement your dress.

4 Balancing style and comfort in footwear

Footwear plays a crucial role on the wedding day. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between a bride who is able to enjoy her day fully and one who is distracted by discomfort.

Look for shoes that combine style and comfort. Consider the venue and the activities of the day. High heels might be perfect for a church ceremony, but flats or wedges could be a better choice for a garden reception. Remember, shoes can be a statement piece, adding a pop of colour or a touch of sparkle to the bridal ensemble.

5 Finalising hair and makeup styles

Hair and makeup complete the bridal look. They can enhance the bride's features, complement the style of the dress, and even tie in with the wedding theme.

When selecting a hairstyle, consider the style of the dress and the veil. An updo might suit a dress with a detailed back, while loose waves could complement a boho-chic ensemble. For makeup, aim for a look that enhances natural beauty. Consider a trial run with a professional makeup artist to find the perfect look.

6 Adding personality with accessories

Accessories are key elements that add personality and style to the bridal ensemble. They can highlight the wedding dress and tie the whole look together. From jewellery to belts, hairpieces, and more, the right accessories can elevate the bridal look.

When choosing accessories, consider their compatibility with the dress and the overall theme. A statement necklace might complement a simple dress, while a delicate bracelet could be the perfect touch for a lace gown. Hairpieces can add a touch of glamour or whimsy, depending on the style. Remember, accessories should enhance the ensemble, not overpower it.

7 Perfecting ensemble with final fitting

The final fitting is a crucial step in perfecting the bridal ensemble. It ensures that the dress fits perfectly, the veil sits right, and the shoes are comfortable. It's the last chance to make sure everything looks and feels just right.

During the final fitting, pay attention to every detail. If something feels too tight, too loose, or just not right, don't hesitate to ask for adjustments. This is the time to perfect the ensemble, ensuring that the bride feels confident and comfortable on her big day.

Conclusion

Building a bridal ensemble is an exciting journey. Each step, from understanding the wedding theme to the final fitting, shapes this journey. Together, they craft a look that reflects personal style and complements the wedding theme. Above all, they ensure the bride feels beautiful and confident.