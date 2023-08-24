The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Mustangs to face Wingham in Group 3 Rugby League semi-final

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated August 24 2023 - 9:34pm, first published 4:30pm
The Macleay Valley Mustangs will play Wingham Tigers in the Group 3 Rugby League semi-final on August 26 in Kempsey. Picture by Scott Calvin
The Macleay Valley Mustangs will play Wingham Tigers in the Group 3 Rugby League semi-final on August 26 in Kempsey. Picture by Scott Calvin

The Macleay Valley Mustangs are getting ready to tackle the Group 3 Rugby League semi-finals for the first time since their fairytale premiership success in 2019.

