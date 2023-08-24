The Macleay Valley Mustangs are getting ready to tackle the Group 3 Rugby League semi-finals for the first time since their fairytale premiership success in 2019.
They will take on the Wingham Tigers on Saturday, August 26, at the Verge Street Oval in Kempsey.
Coach Ant Cowan has been part of the rebuilding phase of the club since he returned in 2021.
After the team won the 2019 premiership, Cowan said he was focused on bringing through the next generation of players.
He said it's an "exciting" time for the club as the team gets ready for their finals campaign.
"We have taken the small steps of rebuilding the club and here we are," he said.
"The first semi-final in a while and to top it all off it will be played at home."
Cowan will be cheering from the sidelines though after being suspended following the Mustangs last encounter with Wingham.
"It's unfortunate that I can't be running out there with them," he said.
"It's something that I have started with the boys, and I can't be there and play with them in their first semi-final at the club... it's a hard pill to swallow.
"I do get a bit emotional, because all of the hard work we have put in these last three years sort of came crashing down.
"In saying that, I know the boys will do a good job... it's the moment we've been waiting for."
Cowan said their recent success comes off the back of the youthful presence in the Macleay Valley squad.
"It's just an exciting time for the club and community," he said.
"These young players have stepped up as leaders and it shows how far we have come as a club."
The Mustangs will be coming off a loss to Old Bar but Cowan is feeling confident about their semi-final fixture.
"We were really understrength in that game... [but] I am very pleased with how the team played until the final whistle, you couldn't have faulted anyone's effort on the day.
"We will be back to full strength this week, [and] we are going into the game very confident that we can get the job done.
"We know that there's no second chance if we lose."
The grand final of the North Coast Women's Rugby League competition will also be played on Saturday at Kempsey.
Macleay Valley will tackle Sawtell.
The match will kick-off at 3.30pm after the first grade elimination semi-final.
