The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Break-ins and lasers; Kempsey police wrap | August 25

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
August 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a number of property and car break-ins in Kempsey and South West Rocks | August 25
Police are investigating a number of property and car break-ins in Kempsey and South West Rocks | August 25

Officers have been responding to break and enter offences in Kempsey this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.