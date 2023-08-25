Officers have been responding to break and enter offences in Kempsey this week.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss what police have been up to in the week ending August 25.
Police are investigating an incident where a property was broken into at Macquarie Street, South Kempsey between 10pm on Tuesday, August 22 to 5.15am on Wednesday August 23.
The break-in led to a silver Subaru Outback wagon.
Police recovered the vehicle on Thursday, August 24.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
Officers are investigating an incident where a laser pointer was shining at an aircraft in the West Kempsey area around 7.30pm on Saturday, August 19.
Police were unable to locate the person with the laser pointer.
"We want ot remind the public that laser pointers are prohibited," Inspector Nicholls said.
"Doing that to aircraft is a serious offence."
Police are investigating an incident after a rear window of a car was smashed at Middleton Street, South Kempsey.
Occupants at a Middleton Street property heard a loud bang outside around 7.30pm on Monday, August 21.
Later that night at 8.30pm, the occupants saw that the rear window of their car has been smashed.
Police are still investigating the incident.
An occupant at High Street, Crescent Head saw three young males leaving her residence around 2.30am on Wednesday, August 23.
The young men left the residence in a Subaru wagon.
They later returned and stole a white 2022 Mazda Wagon from the property at High Street.
The car is yet to be recovered by police.
Police are investigating a car fire at Reginald Ward Street, South Kempsey around 8.40pm on Saturday, August 19.
An elderly person's car was damaged by the fire which appears to have been deliberately lit.
Police encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
Officers are investigating a car break-in that occurred on Jubilee Street, South West Rocks between 6.30pm Tuesday August 22 and 7.10am Wednesday, August 23.
A person broke into the car that was parked on Jubilee Street and has stolen a credit card from the vehicle.
The card was later used shortly after being stolen at a number of locations.
Anyone with further information can contact local police.
A caravan was damaged at the Horseshoe Bay Caravan Park at South West Rocks between 7pm on Monday August 21 and 3pm Tuesday, August 22.
An elderly person's privacy screen on the caravan was damaged but nothing was stolen.
