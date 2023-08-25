The Macleay Argus
Dunghutti Creations artist Freeda Robert has a message of connection to country

Ellie Chamberlain
August 26 2023 - 4:00am
You can see Dunghutti artist Freeda Roberts' light pole work at this year's Sculpture in the Gaol at South West Rocks. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Dunghutti Saltwater artist, Freeda Roberts, is exhibiting her 'Seven Sisters' light installations at this year's Sculpture in the Gaol, opening Saturday, August 26.

