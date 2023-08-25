Kudos to emergency services and your local news team

This has been one of the busiest weeks since I took over as Editor of the Macleay Argus 16 months ago.
It wasn't because of the enormity of any single story or event, but rather the result of so many breaking news stories and events happening in rapid succession.
It's a sign of how big and busy our major towns are becoming, but also of the diversity of challenges that come with being surrounded by bush and beaches.
I am proud of how hard our journalists have worked to bring you the latest information on each of these stories, and I am also reminded of the critical role our emergency services play in keeping us safe.
They continue to front up every day to tackle natural crises and human crimes, and this week they've had a few wins. I like to think that our role in spreading their appeals for public information helped in some way.
Kudos must go to the RFS crews who gained the upper hand on those unseasonably fast-moving grass fires and bushfires that had us on edge last weekend.
Keep reminding yourself that this happened in winter and please heed their plea to get bushfire ready, asap.
Kudos too to officers from the Mid North Coast Police District for their ongoing investigations into the alleged murder of Kempsey father David Vale and the alleged rape of a teenager on Port Macquarie's Town Beach.
Arrests have been made on both counts and the accused have appeared in court. We will continue to bring you updates as these cases proceed.
Also, how good our those surfers, surf life savers, paramedics, doctors, nurses and rescue helicopter crew members who formed a human chain of support for the man attacked by a great white shark on Lighthouse Beach yesterday.
Our thoughts go to him and his family as he fights to overcome his critical injuries.
On top of all this was news that the varroa mite cluster had extended from Kempsey to Crescent Head and was forcing the destruction of honey bee hives; and Kempsey Shire Council's announcement that the Macleay's water supply is dwindling.
The Macleay Argus' journalists have been across it all.
While you might have seen the FIFO (fly in fly out) news crews from Sydney covering some of these stories, we know we were first in bringing you information you needed (and were generally interested in) and we'll be unpacking the causes and consequences for some time to come.
More importantly, we will continue to be the conduit of critical information between emergency services, council and you because, as per our industry's battle cry, local news matters.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Macleay Argus
