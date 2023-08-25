The Macleay Argus

Kudos to emergency services and your local news team

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 26 2023 - 12:08am, first published 12:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kudos to emergency services and your local news team
Kudos to emergency services and your local news team

This has been one of the busiest weeks since I took over as Editor of the Macleay Argus 16 months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.