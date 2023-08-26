A month of out-of-control grass fires and planned burns in the Kempsey and Nambucca local government areas, has prompted a warning from the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
It is for all landholders and property managers to exercise caution and adhere to the rules when conducting burns on their properties.
Since August 1, 2023, firefighters across NSW have attended more than 600 fires caused by escaped burns.
More than a third of those (219) have been in the Kempsey and Nambucca area.
Several fires in the region are still being controlled.
In a statement on Saturday, August 26, Superintendent Liz Ferris said that while landholders are encouraged to proactively reduce fuel loads, their primary concern should always be safety.
"Every landholder has a responsibility to prevent fire from spreading," Supt Ferris said.
"There can be serious consequences for people who light fires and leave them unattended."
Heavy fines apply for the unsafe use of fire or if a fire escapes.
Landholders who fail to notify firefighters or their neighbours face fines of up to $5500 and/or 12 months jail, while escaped fires attract penalties of up to $110,000 and/or five years prison.
These penalties are even greater if the fire occurs during a Total Fire Ban.
"History has shown that problems can occur when people do not adequately supervise fires, and an escaped hazard reduction can be very difficult for our volunteer firefighters to contain," Supt Ferris said.
"It is a landowner's responsibility to make sure fire is used safely and that alternatives to burning are considered, including hand clearing, mowing or slashing areas around key assets on the property."
"Fire permits are needed during the Bush Fire Danger Period which commences on September 1."
Permits are free from local Fire Control Centres or a FRNSW fire station. Landowners should then notify neighbours and the local fire authority, at least 24 hours before lighting the fire.
"Residents must take current conditions and weather forecasts for the next few days into consideration before starting a burn," Supt Ferris said.
You can notify the RFS at rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP/burn-notifications.
You can also find more information on the NSW RFS website at rfs.nsw.gov.au/safeburning.
