The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

RFS warns Kempsey and Nambucca landholders to follow the rules

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 26 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Kempsey area fires from the air. Pictures from the Lower North Coast District Office.
Some of the Kempsey area fires from the air. Pictures from the Lower North Coast District Office.

A month of out-of-control grass fires and planned burns in the Kempsey and Nambucca local government areas, has prompted a warning from the Rural Fire Service (RFS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.