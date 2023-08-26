A whale entangled in nylon ropes, maker buoys and plastic drums, triggered a multi-agency response off Scotts Head.
Trial Bay Marine Rescue volunteers supported officers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) on Friday, August 25, in freeing the whale.
It was heading south when reported.
Trial Bay Unit Commander Ian Turner said the operation was a successful "team effort".
He was on board TB 30 alongside Joe McLachlan and Master Jon Cragg.
"Conditions were ideal and everyone involved did a wonderful job to free the whale," he said.
"The NPWS crew are a highly skilled group of people.
"Our Marine Rescue NSW radio operators Phil Hartley and Rick Turvey were also vital in providing radio communications during the operation."
