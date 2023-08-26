The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Trail Bay Marine Rescue and NPWS called to free whale north of Scotts Head

By Staff Reporters
August 27 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A whale entangled in nylon ropes, maker buoys and plastic drums, triggered a multi-agency response off Scotts Head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.