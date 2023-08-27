The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Roads

Changed traffic conditions at Barrys Creek rest stops at Cooperabung

By Staff Reporters
August 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location of the planned work at Cooperabung. Picture supplied
The location of the planned work at Cooperabung. Picture supplied

Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions from Monday, August 28, on the Pacific Highway at Cooperabung.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.