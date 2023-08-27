Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions from Monday, August 28, on the Pacific Highway at Cooperabung.
The changes are due to essential maintenance work on the Barrys Creek rest area.
Work will require both the northbound and southbound rest areas to be closed to all traffic from 7am Monday.
They are expected to re-open by 1pm on Saturday September 2, weather permitting.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
All motorists, including heavy vehicles, are advised to use alternative rest areas.
The closest are at the Kempsey Service Centre, 15 kilometres to the north, or Port Macquarie Service Centre, 25 kilometres to the south.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app. by visiting livetraffic.com
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.