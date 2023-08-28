More than 200 digital fire danger rating (FDR) signs are being rolled out across NSW after an increase in fire activity this month.
The Mid North Coast region saw Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews from the Macleay Valley and Port Macquarie-Hastings area attending to a number of grass fires.
Since August 1, 2023, local RFS crews in the Kempsey and Nambucca local government areas have attended to 219 bush or grass fire related incidents.
Both areas now are now under a Section 44 bush fire emergency declaration to ensure coordinated efforts are in place to battle the ongoing fires in the area.
Lower North Coast RFS Public Information Officer Peta Keddle said that the declaration doesn't mean much of a change to ground crews in the area.
"A section 44 just means it's been declared a state of emergency... so it opens us up to a lot more resources than what we'd have available on a day-to-day basis," she said.
Warm, dry conditions have increased the fire risk as Kempsey prepares to enter the Bushire Danger Period starting from September 1.
"It certainly is getting a lot warmer and with the winds that come in the afternoon, it doesn't take much for things to get away," Ms Keddle said.
Ms Keddle said that the new digital signs will make a huge difference for the volunteers who will no longer have to change the signs daily.
"Fires can start quickly so fire risk warnings need to be current or as current as they can be," Ms Keddle said.
"The brilliant part of [the signs] is that they can be remotely controlled from our RFS headquarters in Sydney but they can also be operated autonomously so they can provide real time information on fire risk and advice on actions to take in real time."
NSW Premier Chris Minns said that the signs were another tool to help warn communities about the risk.
"This helps volunteers get on with other important work to protect their communities," he said.
"This also ensures locals get up-to-the-minute info about the fire risk."
The FDR signs will be using the national rating system that NSW RFS adopted last year.
The Australian Fire Danger Rating System used a combination of weather forecasting and information about vegetation that could fuel a fire.
"The way we do it hasn't really changed but the ways we get the messaging out there I guess has," Ms Keddle said.
With the Bush Fire Danger Period approaching, Ms Keddle said that RFS crews are ready to act.
"But at the same time, there isn't a truck to cover every house," she said.
"That is why we are encouraging residents and land owners to proactively reduce fuel loads on their property but their prime concern should be safety."
A number of get ready weekends will also be taking place across the Kempsey LGA in September to help prepare residents for the upcoming bush fire season.
Residents are also encouraged to sign up as a volunteer for their local RFS brigade.
"The RFS across NSW is always looking for volunteers," Ms Keddle said.
"There's also non-frontline roles as well which are equally as important.
"Without those functions, it would make it really hard... for the firefighting operations to actually take place."
