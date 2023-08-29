The Akubra Classic returned with a bang on Sunday, August 27, with hundreds of competitors and locals heading to Greenhill Speedway for the exciting action.
Former Macleay resident Jarryd Oram claimed the 2023 Akubra Classic title after overtaking Sam Davies who was looking to extend his winning streak. Last year, Davies made history by becoming the first person to win the competition three times in a row.
This year, it was Jarryd Oram who took the glory in the Akubra Classic Solo, beating Davies who came second and Akubra Classic veteran Marty McNamara who came third.
The prestigious event was labelled a huge success, with the Macleay District Motorcycle Club thanking all the volunteers, supporters and sponsors for their help in getting it underway for the 32nd year.
Check out all the action in our gallery above. The full list of results can be found below.
Akubra Classic 2023 Results In Race order:
