Playtime in East Kempsey keeps getting better with an improved playspace officially reopened on Rudder Street.
Kempsey Shire Council cut the ribbon to the Dock Flat playspace upgrade on Wednesday, August 30, officially marking the completion of the upgrades to the area.
The playground includes new equipment, picnic amenities, a mini soccer goal, and landscaped tree planting for natural shade.
The project was co-funded by the NSW Government and Council.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the upgraded facilities are suitable for all ages and abilities.
"Providing public open space is critical in helping connect communities, and this playspace is a great example of the difference that NSW Government support can make," said Mr Scully.
Council matched funding received from the NSW Government's Everyone Can Play grant program with both providing $65,222 towards the $130,444 project.
Mayor of Kempsey Shire Council, Leo Hauville, thanked the NSW Government for its contribution towards the project.
"The Everyone Can Play grant program holds immense value in continuing our commitment to community inclusivity through the design of all new playgrounds," said Mayor Hauville.
"These modern and safely designed equipment foster learning through play. This new area creates an environment where families and friends can have really enjoyable get-togethers in a welcoming environment."
"The new features and play equipment here at Dock Flat create an inviting setting for family outings. It allows everyone to enjoy playtime along with relaxed picnics. This will create lasting memories for years to come."
Everyone can Play is a $20 million commitment to inclusive playspaces. Together with the NSW Government, Kempsey Shire Council is delivering infrastructure that is essential for communities and increases access to public open space.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.