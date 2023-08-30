The Macleay Argus
Kempsey kids can play again as upgraded Dock Flat reopens

By Staff Reporters
August 31 2023 - 4:00am
Playtime in East Kempsey keeps getting better with an improved playspace officially reopened on Rudder Street.

