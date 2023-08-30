The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Valley goes down in grand final, Kempsey Cannonballs U14's claim premiership | August 26-27

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

August 30, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy: the Macleay Valley Mustangs' magical season has come to an end, while the Kempsey Cannonballs under-14's side claimed the rugby union premiership

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.