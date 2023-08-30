August 30, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy: the Macleay Valley Mustangs' magical season has come to an end, while the Kempsey Cannonballs under-14's side claimed the rugby union premiership
The Macleay Valley Mustangs women's team has fallen short of glory after going down 18-0 to Sawtell Panthers in the North Coast Women's Rugby League grand final in Kempsey.
Meanwhile, the men's team lives to see another game after defeating Wingham Tigers in the elimination final. They will now face the Port City Breakers in Port Macquarie on Saturday.
The Kempsey Cannonballs under-14's side claimed the 2023 premiership after narrowly defeating the Coffs Harbour Snappers 21-17 in their grand final.
The under-18's team pushed the Southern Cross University Marlins all the way in their grand final before falling short of victory in a nail-biting 15-13 finish.
In first grade, the Port Macquarie Pirates Club capped off a magical season in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division competition, claiming two senior premierships on the one day.
The men's team delivered their best performance of the season when it mattered most after defeating minor premiers, Coffs Harbour Snappers, 24-17 to win the grand final.
The women's team didn't miss a beat in their grand final against Grafton Redmen, ending their dominant season with a gutsy 26-15 victory.
The Camden Haven Redbacks defeated the Kempsey Saints 4-2, while the Port Macquarie Saints came away with a dominant 4-1 win over the Macleay Valley Rangers.
Port United, who had the bye, will now face the Macleay Valley Rangers. The Port Saints will take on Camden Haven.
Kempsey Saints have the bye this weekend.
The Kendall Blues have taken out the Hastings League 2023 premiership after defeating the Beechwood Shamrocks 34-10.
The two teams battled it out in the grand final at the Kendall showground on Saturday, August 26, with Hastings League president Geoff Connor describing the game as a "genuine arm wrestle.
